Kirk hits 2 homers, including 1st career slam, as Blue Jays rout Rays 13-4 to clinch AL East title

Kirk made sure of it with a first-inning slam and a two-run homer in the fifth as the Blue Jays capped their 11th series sweep of the year and extended their winning streak to four games.

The homers gave Kirk 15 this season, a career high. It was his second mulithomer game of the season and the sixth of his career.

Kirk finished 3 for 5 with six RBIs. He also homered in Saturday’s 5-1 win.

Springer went 3 for 4 with a walk. He drove in two runs and scored twice.

Mason Fluharty (5-2) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief, striking out Jonathan Aranda to leave the bases loaded in the fourth.

Aranda had three RBIs and Richie Palacios added three hits for the Rays, who finished 77-85.

Aranda had two hits against Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman, who allowed four runs and eight hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Tampa Bay lefty Ian Seymour (4-3) permitted six runs and seven hits in 3 1/3 innings.

Right-hander Edwin Uceta gave up Kirk’s second homer.

Barger made it 10-4 with a two-run homer off Kevin Kelly in the seventh, his 21st. Myles Straw chased Kelly with an RBI triple, and Springer greeted Bryan Baker with his 32nd home run.

Tampa Bay’s Yandy Díaz didn’t play Sunday after raising his batting average to .300 by going 1 for 2 on Saturday. Díaz played a career-high 150 games this season.

Rays regulars Brandon Lowe and Chandler Simpson were also held out of the starting lineup.

Key moment

Kirk’s grand slam came on a 83 mph changeup from Ian Seymour.

Key stat

The Blue Jays drew 2,848,935 fans this season, up from 2,681,236 in 2024.

Up next

Toronto will host Game 1 of a best-of-five Division Series on Saturday against the winner of the Wild Card Series between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees.

