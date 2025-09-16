Kipyegon wins in a breeze for fourth world title at 1,500 meters

Kipyegon joins Hicham El Guerrouj as the only runners to win four world titles in the metric mile.

It puts an exclamation point on a season that began with her coming up short in a much-hyped quest to become the first woman to break the four-minute mile, but includes a new world record and, now, this title, which follows three world championships and the last three Olympic crowns.

She'll be back on the track this week in the 5,000, which should be a fairer fight that's expected to include Gudaf Tsegay and Beatrice Chebet, who both skipped the 1,500 to focus on the 10,000.

Perhaps the most telling sign of how Kipyegon dominates came after the race. With Ewoi and bronze medalist Jessica Hull writhing on the ground, Kipyegon jogged over, patted Ewoi on the chest, then bent to grab Hull by the arm and pull her up.

