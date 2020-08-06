Kim directs aid to North Korean town under virus lockdown

North Korea declared an emergency and locked down Kaesong near the inter-Korean border in late July after finding a suspected virus case there. It hasn't confirmed yet if the person tested positive and still says the country hasn't had a single case of COVID-19, a claim questioned by outside experts.

Kim presided over a meeting Wednesday of the ruling Workers’ Party's executive policy council where they discussed a special supply of food and funds to Kaesong, the Korean Central News Agency said. The report didn't specify the measures that were to be taken.