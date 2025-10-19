Kevin Durant agrees to 2-year extension with Rockets through 2027-28 season, AP source says

ESPN, which first reported the agreement, cited Durant's business partner Rich Kleiman and said the deal could be worth $90 million. If Durant plays both seasons as planned, that $90 million would push his on-court earnings to nearly $600 million — which could be an NBA record, depending on how long LeBron James continues to play.

Durant — a 15-time All-Star, one of only seven players in NBA history with that many selections — was eligible for an extension that could have been worth $122 million. He opted for less, a move that will provide the Rockets plenty of flexibility for other deals going forward.

The new deal had been expected since Durant chose to join the Rockets this past summer. Durant is entering his first season with the Rockets, a team that snapped a five-year playoff drought last season and finished 52-30 in the regular season. They are 93-71 in Ime Udoka's two seasons as coach, after going 59-177 in the three previous seasons.

“I do see myself signing a contract extension,” Durant said last month at Rockets' media day. “I can't tell you when exactly that'll happen, but I do see it happening. Just seeing the quick progression of this franchise from where it was right after that James Harden-Chris Paul era, seeing when Ime got here and how he turned it around so fast ... it just felt organic and natural coming into the gym and being a Houston Rocket for the first time.”

Durant is eighth of all time on the NBA scoring list. He realistically could climb to No. 5 this season; currently at 30,571 points, he is 848 behind No. 7 Wilt Chamberlain, 989 behind No. 6 Dirk Nowitzki and 1,721 behind No. 5 Michael Jordan.

Durant averaged 26.6 points last season, his 17th in the NBA — not counting one year missed because of injury. For his career, the 6-foot-11 forward is averaging 27.2 points and seven rebounds per game.

Signing with Houston brought Durant back to the state of Texas, where he played his one year of college basketball for the Longhorns and was the college player of the year before going as the No. 2 pick in the 2007 draft by Seattle.

Houston is his fifth franchise, after the SuperSonics (who then became the Oklahoma City Thunder), Golden State, Brooklyn and Phoenix. Durant won his two NBA championships with the Warriors in 2017 and 2018, and last year he became both the highest-scoring player in U.S. Olympic basketball history and the first men’s player to be part of four gold-medal basketball teams.

Having an option to play into 2028 also raises the possibility that Durant may consider playing for the U.S. at the Los Angeles Olympics.

