Kershaw dominates, Bellinger 2 HRs, Dodgers drop Angels 7-4

Bellinger, the other reigning league MVP in this matchup, broke out of a season-long slump with his 12th career multi-homer game, connecting in the sixth and eighth innings. Bellinger headed to Anaheim in a 4-for-26 slump, and he hadn’t homered since Aug. 3.

Tommy La Stella had a two-run single in the eighth for the Angels, who have lost five of seven. La Stella ended the Dodgers bullpen's streak of 21 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings, but Dylan Floro got Trout to fly out with two runners on, ending the rally and Trout's 0-for-4 day.

Shohei Ohtani doubled and scored on pinch-hitter Brian Goodwin's two-out double in the ninth. The Dodgers were forced to use closer Kenley Jansen, who struck out Jason Castro for his fifth save.

Thanks to Kershaw's arm and plenty of timely hitting from his teammates, these Los Angeles-area rivals continued their march in opposite directions for another year. The Dodgers have won seven straight NL West titles, while the Angels have posted four straight losing seasons.

No fans were on hand for this perpetually well-attended series between two big-budget franchises with a combined five former league MVPs in their lineups alongside a wealth of young talent.

This series also is the first meeting between the clubs since Mookie Betts joined the Dodgers and agreed to a contract that will keep him playing 32 miles from Trout for at least the next decade.

Patrick Sandoval (0-2) pitched six-hit ball into the seventh inning for the Angels, but remained winless in 12 career major league starts.

Kershaw faced the minimum 12 Angels through four innings, but Rendon led off the fifth with a homer into the short left field porch. The $245 million free agent's slow start at the plate has been counterbalanced by his solid on-base percentage and now his homer streak, the longest by an Angels third baseman since Jack Howell in 1987.

Bellinger's first homer put the Dodgers up 4-1 in the sixth. Edwin Rios doubled and scored on Corey Seager's groundout in the seventh.

Bellinger connected again off Ryan Buchter in the eighth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: C Will Smith sees mild improvement in his stiff neck, but still missed his second straight game. He could be headed to the injured list, manager Dave Roberts said. Smith initially got hurt last week in San Diego.

Angels: SS Andrelton Simmons won't return this weekend from his sprained ankle, manager Joe Maddon said. The four-time Gold Glove winner hasn't played since July 27.

UP NEXT

Walker Buehler (0-0, 4.40 ERA) makes his Angel Stadium debut against Halos opening day starter Andrew Heaney (1-1, 4.26 ERA), who hasn't faced the Dodgers since 2018.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger, right, celebrates his two-run home run with third base coach Dino Ebel during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw, bottom, stands near the mound after giving up a home run against Los Angeles Angels' Anthony Rendon during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout tumbles after he was hit by a foul ball during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong