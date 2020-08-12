Kentucky attorney general meets with Breonna Taylor's family

Attorney General Daniel Cameron met with Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, and other family members "to personally express his condolences,” according to a news release. The statement did not provide any other details of the meeting, which took place at a state office in Louisville, but added that the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical worker, was slain by Louisville police serving a “no knock” narcotics search warrant at her apartment on March 13. They found no drugs in her home. An officer was shot during the raid by her boyfriend, who has said he thought he was defending against a home invasion.