Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston help Fever stay alive in playoffs with 77-60 Game 2 rout over Dream

Natasha Howard added 12 points and five rebounds. Mitchell also had four assists and Boston finished with five rebounds and three assists.

Te-Hina Paopao scored 11 points off the bench to lead the Dream, and Rhyne Howard added 10. The Dream fell 25 points short of their regular-season per game average. Allisha Gray added nine points and seven rebounds despite playing through foul trouble and clashing briefly with two fans in the front row midway through the fourth quarter. Both fans were escorted out of the arena by security.

The Fever hosted their first playoff game since 2016 and fed off the energy of another sellout crowd to earn their first postseason win since Oct. 11, 2015, when they beat the Minnesota Lynx 75-69.

It was a stark turnaround from Game 1.

As both teams battled serious foul trouble, Atlanta couldn't get the stops it needed — and the Fever took full advantage with its first wire-to-wire playoff win since 2002.

Injury-riddled Indiana started fast, using a 10-2 spurt midway through the first half to take a 30-19 lead, only to see Atlanta cut the halftime deficit to 35-29 courtesy of Gray's 3-pointer to close the second quarter — the Dream's first 3 of the game.

Atlanta continued to rally early in the second half, closing to 40-37 midway through the third quarter.

But behind the tandem of Mitchell and Boston, Indiana answered with seven straight points, closed the quarter on another 7-0 run and opened the fourth quarter on an 8-0 spurt to make it 67-44. The blowout allowed Mitchell and Boston to get some extra rest down the stretch.

