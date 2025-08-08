Justice Department subpoenas New York AG James as it investigates whether she violated Trump rights

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has subpoenaed New York Attorney General Letitia James as it investigates whether she violated Trump’s civil rights. That’s according to people familiar with the matter on Friday.
