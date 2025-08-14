Justice Department fires man accused of throwing sandwich at agent during Trump DC intervention

Dunn, 37, of Washington, was an international affairs specialist in the Justice Department's criminal division, according to a department official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a personnel matter.

"This is an example of the Deep State we have been up against for seven months as we work to refocus DOJ," Bondi wrote. “You will NOT work in this administration while disrespecting our government and law enforcement.”

The Justice Department still employs a former FBI agent who was charged with joining a mob’s attack on the U.S. Capitol and cheering on rioters during the Jan. 6, 2021, siege. The former FBI supervisory agent, Jared Lane Wise, is serving as a counselor to Justice Department pardon attorney Ed Martin Jr., who was a leading figure in President Donald Trump’s campaign to overturn the 2020 election.

Around 11 p.m. on Sunday, Dunn approached a group of CBP agents, pointed a finger in an agent’s face and swore at him, calling him a “fascist,” a police affidavit says. An observer's video captured Dunn throwing a sandwich at the agent's chest, the affidavit says.

“Why are you here? I don’t want you in my city!” Dunn shouted, according to police.

Dunn tried to run away but was apprehended, police said.

An attorney for Dunn didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The incident coincided with Trump’s push to flood the city with National Guard troops and federal officers. Trump claims crime in the city has reached emergency levels, but city leaders point to statistics showing violent crime at a 30-year low.