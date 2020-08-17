Judge OKs $60M settlement over Tesla buyout of SolarCity

The judge approved the settlement in a brief telephone hearing Monday. He also approved $16.8 million in legal fees and expenses requested by the plaintiffs' attorneys. That amounts to roughly 28% of the “derivative settlement,” which was made on behalf of the company and will be funded by insurers.

The settlement resolves claims against directors who were on Tesla’s board in 2016 but does not include CEO and co-founder Elon Musk. A trial with Musk as the lone defendant is set for March 2021, having been postponed from this March because of the coronavirus outbreak.