Judge finds Trump administration unconstitutionally targeted noncitizens over Gaza war protests

BOSTON (AP) — A federal judge ruled Tuesday that the Trump administration ’s efforts to deport noncitizens for protesting the war in Gaza was unconstitutional.
U.S. District Judge William Young agreed with several university associations that the policy they described as ideological deportation violates the First Amendment. The ruling came after a trial.
An email to the Homeland Security department for comment was not immediately returned.
