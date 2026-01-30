Journalist Don Lemon arrested after protest that disrupted Minnesota church service

WASHINGTON (AP) — Journalist Don Lemon has been arrested after he entered a Minnesota church and recorded anti-immigration enforcement protesters who disrupted a service in an incident that increased tensions between residents and the Trump administration, his lawyer said Friday.
It was not immediately clear what charge or charges Lemon was facing in the Jan. 18 protest. The arrest came after a magistrate judge last week rejected prosecutors’ initial bid to charge the journalist.
In Other News
1
Road rage led to crash that killed family of 3 in Lindenwald, police...
2
Fear grips Springfield’s Haitians on cusp of losing legal status to...
3
Man charged with attempted murder, theft of police car enters not...
4
Minnick drive-through convenience store, residential plan in Fairfield...
5
Middletown restaurant owner suffers burns due to fryer malfunction