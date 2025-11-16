Josh Allen has 3 TDs passing, 3 rushing to outduel Baker Mayfield as Bills beat Buccaneers 44-32

This time, Allen outdueled fellow 2018 first-round draft pick Baker Mayfield in a shootout that featured nine lead changes.

The Bills benched struggling receiver Keon Coleman in a bid to spark their passing game, and each of Allen's three touchdown passes went for 25 yards or more. Running back Ty Johnson scored on a 52-yard catch-and-run, Allen found Tyrell Shavers open deep for a 43-yard touchdown, and James Cook scored on a 25-yard reception.

Allen provided the go-ahead score, a 5-yard TD run with 9:06 left. He finished 19 of 30 for 317 yards, and the Bills overcame his two first-half interceptions.

He punctuated his final TD run with a massive spike of the ball. Taking off out of the pocket, Allen was hit at the 4-yard line, and then corralled by Bucs defenders at the 2 before Buffalo's offensive linemen shoved him across the goal line.

Buffalo (7-3) rebounded from a 30-13 loss at Miami in which Allen and the offense failed to push the ball downfield.

Tampa Bay (6-4) has lost two straight and four of seven.

The outcome was decided with 1:44 left when Mayfield lost a fumble when being sacked by DaQuan Jones. Mayfield finished 16 of 28 for 173 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also ran for a TD.

Sean Tucker rushed for 106 yards and two TDs, and he scored on a 28-yard catch to put the Buccaneers up 32-31 early in the fourth quarter.

The teams began exchanging offensive blows from the beginning in a first half that featured five lead changes and ended with Buffalo leading 21-20 despite possessing the ball for just nine minutes and 50 seconds.

Bills revamp their receivers

Coleman was a healthy scratch for the first time in his two-year career. Gabe Davis made his season debut after being elevated from the practice squad, and Mecole Hardman made his Bills debut after being signed off the practice squad on Saturday.

Injuries

Buccaneers: CB Jamel Dean did not return after hurting his hip in the first quarter.

Bills: Hardman did not return after sustaining a calf injury in the second half.

Wyoming day

The University of Wyoming was represented by a delegation of students, staff, administrators, trustees and 15 marching band members to honor Allen, one of the school’s most high-profile alums. The school hosted several events over the weekend and was an official sponsor of the game.

The visit comes with Allen scheduled to travel to Laramie for the Cowboys’ game against Nevada on Saturday, when the quarterback’s jersey will be retired. Allen played three seasons at Wyoming before selected seventh overall by Buffalo in 2018.

Up next

Buccaneers: Play at the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Bills: Visit the Houston Texans on Thursday night.

