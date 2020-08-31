John Oliver: Name sewage plant for me, I'll give to charity

“Wait, so you’re not doing it? Aw (expletive) you, Danbury,” Oliver said. “You had the first good idea in your city’s history and you chickened out on the follow through. What a classic Danbury move. Listen, I didn’t know that I wanted my name on your (expletive) factory but now that you floated it as an option, it is all that I want.”

Oliver offered to donate $55,000 to Danbury-area charities, including $25,000 to the Connecticut Food Bank, if the city renamed the plant after him. If not, Oliver said he would make charitable donations to “rival” towns including Waterbury and Torrington.

Boughton said Monday that city officials were considering Oliver's offer and planned to release a response by the end of the week. He said the City Council would have to approve any renaming of the sewage plant.

“I think it's very generous and we appreciate that,” the mayor said. “It's just a great distraction for people to get laughs.”