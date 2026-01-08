John Harbaugh's sudden availability adds more intrigue to NFL coaching carousel

Multiple teams are interested in Harbaugh, including two clubs without current openings, two people with knowledge of the conversations told The Associated Press. Both spoke on condition of anonymity because the discussions are private.

Teams with head coaches can’t secretly work behind the scenes to hire Harbaugh or anyone else because the NFL adopted the Rooney Rule in 2003. It requires teams to conduct in-person interviews with at least two diverse — minority or female — candidates who don’t currently work for the team.

The Buccaneers aren’t among the teams looking for a new coach because Todd Bowles is staying put in Tampa Bay, a person with knowledge of the team’s thinking told the AP.

Bowles is under contract for three more seasons and is returning for a fifth year as head coach despite a major collapse in the second half. The Bucs went from 6-2 to 8-9 and missed the playoffs after winning the NFC South four straight seasons. Bowles was the defensive coordinator under Bruce Arians when Tom Brady led the Bucs to a Super Bowl title five years ago.

The New York Giants, Tennessee Titans, Atlanta Falcons, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders have current openings for a head coach.

Here are four more teams that could decide to make a coaching change:

Miami Dolphins

They went 7-10 and missed the playoffs for the second straight season. Mike McDaniel led the Dolphins to playoff appearances in his first two seasons but went 0-2. He’s 35-35 overall, including the playoffs. Miami fired general manager Chris Grier in October and it’s possible his replacement will want to choose his own head coach.

The Dolphins didn’t give McDaniel a public vote of confidence so until that happens, if it does, a switch could occur.

Buffalo Bills

Sean McDermott has led the Bills (12-5) to the playoffs in eight of his nine seasons. But after five straight AFC East titles, they enter this postseason as a wild-card team with the No. 6 seed.

McDermott and Josh Allen have been under pressure to get to the Super Bowl after falling short in the conference championship game last year. They lost in the divisional round the previous three seasons. The Bills won’t have to face Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, who knocked them out four times in the last five years.

The Bills are 1-point favorites on the road against Jacksonville on Sunday. If Buffalo loses, it might force a change despite McDermott’s success.

Green Bay Packers

Matt LaFleur has led the Packers (9-7-1) to the playoffs six times in seven seasons. He guided them to three straight 13-win seasons in his first three years but they lost at home in the NFC championship game twice. They’ve been the No. 7 seed each of the last three seasons.

Green Bay is a 1-point road favorite against division rival Chicago on Saturday night. The Packers and Bears split their season series.

Losing star pass rusher Micah Parsons was a major blow for Green Bay’s Super Bowl hopes. LaFleur has a tough task this postseason.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Mike Tomlin was a missed 44-yard field goal from being eliminated and Harbaugh and the Ravens would be hosting the Houston Texans this week as the AFC North champion instead of the Steelers.

Tomlin is a Super Bowl champion coach who has led Pittsburgh for 19 seasons, one longer than Harbaugh was in Baltimore. He’s 193-114-2 in the regular season and 8-11 in the playoffs. But the Steelers (10-7) haven’t won a playoff game since 2016 and there’s been speculation about Tomlin throughout the season. A loss Monday night to the Texans could lead to a change.

