J.J. McCarthy leaves the Vikings' game at the Giants with a right hand injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — J.J. McCarthy was knocked out of the Minnesota Vikings’ game against the New York Giants on Sunday with an injury to his right, throwing hand. The team said he would not return.

McCarthy was crushed by unblocked pass rusher Brian Burns on a strip sack with 24 seconds remaining in the first half. The 22-year-old quarterback walked off the field with trainers after the play that resulted in a fumble recovery and a touchdown for the Giants.