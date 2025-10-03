Jets running back Braelon Allen likely out 8 to 12 weeks with knee injury

Glenn said Allen, in his second season with the Jets, was still contemplating his next step in his recovery.

“There’s two different ways he can go about it,” Glenn said. “He could actually rehab this. It'll be the same time frame or he could have surgery and get it cleaned up. But the rehab time will be exactly the same. So, that will be a decision him and his agent will have to make. I’m not making that decision for him.”

With an 8-to-12 week timetable, that would keep Allen sidelined until at least December.

“So, we know it's going to be a significant amount of time,” Glenn said. “But again, that'll be his decision on how he wants to go about that and I know he'll make the right decision for himself.”

The 21-year-old Allen, a fourth-rounder last year out of Wisconsin, rushed for 334 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie and caught 19 passes for 148 yards and a score. This season, he has 76 yards and a TD on 18 carries, along with two catches for 17 yards.

Breece Hall remains the Jets' No. 1 running back, but Isaiah Davis will move up into Allen's backup spot for the game Sunday against Dallas. The Jets also signed veteran Khalil Herbert off Seattle’s practice squad on Thursday to add depth and experience.

“I remember him and D-Mo — David Montgomery, who the Lions have right now — and going against both of those guys,” Glenn recalled of the running backs' time in Chicago when he was Detroit's defensive coordinator. “It's funny because I just told him this today that we thought he was just as good as David was.”

The 27-year-old Herbert has rushed for 1,905 yards and nine touchdowns and caught 53 passes for 312 yards and two scores in his career that also has included stops with Cincinnati and Indianapolis.

“I'm happy we got this player,” Glenn said. “He still has a lot of meat on the bone left. And with the injuries we've had, to get a player like this was critical for us.”

New York also signed former Falcons and Eagles running back and kick returner Avery Williams to the practice squad. The Jets are hoping to get running back Kene Nwangwu, their primary kick returner, back from an injured hamstring but Williams gives them some depth.

Glenn ruled out nickel cornerback Michael Carter II, who remained in the concussion protocol after getting injured in Miami. Recently acquired Jarvis Brownlee Jr. could make his debut for New York and fill in for Carter.

A decision on edge rusher Jermaine Johnson's return from a calf injury could “come down to the wire,” Glenn said. Johnson, who has missed the last two games, posted an optimistic update on X: “I feel great.”

