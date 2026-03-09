Jets revamp defense by trading for Minkah Fitzpatrick, signing Demario Davis and adding to D-line

Fitzpatrick, a three-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl safety who is from New Jersey, is being acquired from the Miami Dolphins, two people with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Monday. One of the people said New York will sign Fitzpatrick to a three-year, $40 million contract extension.

The Jets will send a seventh-round pick in this year's draft to the Dolphins in the deal, according to the people who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the trade can’t become official until the start of the NFL’s new league year on Wednesday.

The deal, first reported by ESPN, should immediately help the Jets, who became the first team in NFL history to go an entire season without an interception.

The Jets further bolstered their defense, which ranked 31st in points allowed this past season, by agreeing to deals with Davis, defensive tackle David Onyemata and edge rushers Joseph Ossai and Kingsley Enagbare.

The 37-year-old Davis, a third-round pick of the Jets in 2012, is back on a two-year contract worth $22 million, with $15 million guaranteed, a person with knowledge of the deal told the AP. He spent the last eight seasons in New Orleans.

Onyemata is signing a one-year, $10.5 million deal that includes $9.7 million guaranteed, a person with knowledge of the contract told the AP.

Ossai agreed to a three-year, $36 million contract, with $22.5 million guaranteed, his agency, Athletes First, said on social media.

Enagbare joined the Jets on a one-year deal worth $10 million, a person with knowledge of the contract told the AP.

The 29-year-old Fitzpatrick, who had one year left on his contract with the Dolphins worth a non-guaranteed $15.6 million, was born in Old Bridge, New Jersey, and went to high school in Jersey City — about 25 miles from the Jets' training facility in Florham Park and less than 10 from MetLife Stadium, his new playing home.

It's the second major trade this offseason for the Jets, who are looking to upgrade their defense in coach Aaron Glenn's second season. New York acquired nose tackle T'Vondre Sweat from Tennessee for edge rusher Jermaine Johnson last month.

Glenn fired defensive coordinator Steve Wilks with three games left in the season and hired Brian Duker in January to oversee the defense, but he said he would call the plays this coming season. Duker and new safeties coach Ryan Slowik both came from Miami's staff and have familiarity with Fitzpatrick.

Safety was an area the Jets were expected to address in free agency, with Malachi Moore — who was solid in 14 starts as a rookie — the only player on the roster with significant playing time. Andre Cisco and Tony Adams, both of whom have been starters, are set to be free agents.

Fitzpatrick has 21 career interceptions, although he had only one in 14 games this past season for the Dolphins.

He was the 11th overall pick by the Dolphins in 2018 out of Alabama, where he helped the Crimson Tide win two national titles. He was traded by Miami two games into his second season to Pittsburgh, where he became one of the top players in the league at his position.

Fitzpatrick spent most of six seasons with the Steelers, making the All-Pro team three times while picking off 18 passes during that time. He became the NFL's highest-paid safety in 2022, when he signed a four-year, $73.6 million extension with the Steelers.

Fitzpatrick was traded back to the Dolphins last June in a blockbuster deal, going to Miami along with a 2027 fifth-round pick for cornerback Jalen Ramsey, tight end Jonnu Smith and a 2027 seventh-rounder.

Davis, who is entering his 15th NFL season, played his four seasons for the Jets before signing with Cleveland in 2016. He returned to New York the following season before signing with New Orleans in 2018 and playing eight seasons for the Saints — including five with Glenn as the defensive backs coach.

Davis, who will assume a much-needed leadership role on New York’s defense, has more than 1,500 career tackles and 45 sacks. He was an All-Pro pick in 2019 and has been selected for two Pro Bowls.

“He's probably one of the best leaders that I've ever been around,” Glenn said of Davis before the Jets played the Saints in December. “Nothing but respect for him. I love the player and I love what he brings to the table. ... He's A1 in my book.”

Onyemata, a native of Nigeria who played his college ball in Canada, was a fourth-round pick of the Saints in 2016 and knows Glenn from his time in New Orleans. He played the last three years in Atlanta and has 31 career sacks and 401 tackles.

Ossai, who had five sacks in each of the last two seasons for Cincinnati, was a third-round pick of the Bengals out of Texas in 2021.

Enagbare was a fifth-rounder out of South Carolina in 2022. He started 21 of the 68 games in which he played for the Packers and had 11 1/2 sacks, including a career-high 4 1/2 in 2024.

