Jets cancel practice in apparent response to Blake shooting

The team was scheduled to take the field at 9:20 a.m. on Thursday. The Jets provided no immediate details on their decision to not practice.

Coach Adam Gase and a few Jets players said Wednesday they spoke about the shooting of Blake and racial injustice on Tuesday night. The virtual meeting included team chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson. Wide receiver Jamison Crowder and safety Bradley McDougald said the Jets were still discussing how they would handle the situation as a team.