Jessie Diggins fights injury to take bronze in race dominated by Sweden at Milan Cortina Games

American Jessie Diggins has battled through injury to claim bronze in the women’s 10‑kilometer interval start
Jessie Diggins, of the United States, falls to the ground after crossing the finish line in the cross country skiing women's 10km interval start free at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Jessie Diggins, of the United States, falls to the ground after crossing the finish line in the cross country skiing women's 10km interval start free at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Sports
12 minutes ago
X

TESERO, Italy (AP) — Jessie Diggins of the United States battled through injury to claim bronze Thursday in the women’s 10‑kilometer interval start, a race dominated by Sweden’s Frida Karlsson as she won her second gold medal at the Winter Olympics. Diggins, racing in her final season, collapsed to the ground, shouting out in pain after finishing the freestyle race at the Milan Cortina Games and adding to her gold, silver and bronze career medal tally. The 34-year-old American finished 49.7 seconds behind a Swedish one-two, with Karlsson clocking 22 minutes, 49.2 seconds. Ebba Andersson was second, 46.6 seconds behind the leader. Diggins fell in the opening race, the Skiathlon, and bruised her ribs, the injuring hurting her following performance in the individual sprint where she was eliminated in the heats.

——

AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics

In Other News
1
Person hit by vehicle in West Chester, taken to hospital
2
Six months later, Middletown still determining if info breach was part...
3
TPS Haiti: Attorneys for Haitians push back on DHS request to let...
4
Monroe work sessions won’t be live-streamed like other meetings
5
Watch: Fenwick basketball court floor dazzles thanks to $65K donated...