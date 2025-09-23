Jaxson Dart to start at quarterback for the Giants against the Chargers, AP sources say

By STEPHEN WHYNO – AP Sports Writer
26 minutes ago
The New York Giants are turning to rookie Jaxson Dart to start at quarterback in their next game Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to two people familiar with the decision.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the change had not been announced.

Dart replaces Russell Wilson after an 0-3 start to the season. Wilson is expected to dress as the backup with Jameis Winston remaining third on the depth chart.

Coach Brian Daboll was noncommittal Monday about who his QB would be after Winston threw two interceptions in a loss to Kansas City. Dart now is set to make his first NFL start after getting a handful of snaps the past two weeks.

The Giants traded back into the first round to select Dart with the 25th pick and see the Mississippi product as the organization's quarterback of the future.

