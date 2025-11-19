Jaxson Dart is progressing toward playing for the Giants at Detroit, interim coach Mike Kafka says

Kafka confirmed the plan is for Winston to serve as the backup against the Lions if Dart is cleared to start, which is the Giants' plan rather than taking a conservative approach and holding the 22-year-old out until Dec. 1 at New England.

“If he’s healthy and cleared to go, then I’d like Jaxson Dart to play,” Kafka said. “Only if he’s healthy and ready to go, and that’s based on what the doctors have to say.”

Practicing without contact is a phase of the NFL's concussion protocol, though QBs are never subject to being hit in these circumstances.

Returning from a concussion after missing a game is another new challenge for Dart, who took over for Russell Wilson after an 0-3 start and is expected to pick up his development as he left off with New York at 2-9 and playing out the string.

“I don’t want to speak for Jaxson, but he’s a pretty smart player and he was dialed in to our game plans last week,” Kafka said. “He’s been preparing like this, even early in the season when he wasn’t the starter, so I wouldn’t expect anything different.”

