Japan stocks fall after economy contracts, other markets up

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.9% to 3,423.56 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1.2% to 25,502.45. South Korean markets were closed for a holiday.

The S&P-ASX 200 in Sydney shed 0.6% to 6,092.10. New Zealand and Singapore advanced.

Wall Street ended last week little-changed.

The benchmark S&P 500 index declined less than 0.1% to 3,372.85, near its record high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.1% to 27,931.02. The Nasdaq composite dipped 0.2% to 11,019.30.

Economists say consumer spending could be under more pressure after government aid including additional $600 weekly unemployment benefits expired. Investors are counting on Washington for another economic lifeline, but legislators are far apart on a possible package.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude gained 36 cents to $42.37 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract slipped 23 cents on Friday to settle at $42.01. Brent crude, the standard for international oil prices, added 30 cents to $45.10 per barrel in London. It 16 cents the previous session to $44.80.

The dollar declined to 106.55 yen from Friday’s 106.59 yen. The euro gained to $1.1859 from $1.1843.

A man wipes his face in front of a monitor showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index and other stock exchanges from foreign countries in Tokyo on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. Japanese stocks sank while other Asian markets gained Monday after Japan reported a record economic contraction as the coronavirus pandemic weighed on retailing, investment and exports.(AP Photo/Hiro Komae) Credit: Hiro Komae Credit: Hiro Komae

