Japan marks 80th anniversary of WWII surrender as concern grows about fading memory

Ishiba called the war a mistake, but did not mention Japan’s aggression across Asia or apologize.

Moment of silence, peace pledge and chrysanthemum flowers

“We will never repeat the tragedy of the war. We will never go the wrong way,” Ishiba said. “Once again, we must deeply keep to our hearts the remorse and lesson from that war.”

He vowed to pass his peace pledge to next generations.

In a national ceremony Friday at Tokyo’s Budokan hall, about 4,500 officials and bereaved families and their descendants from around the country observed a moment of silence at noon, the time when Emperor Hirohito's surrender speech began on Aug. 15, 1945. Participants later offered chrysanthemum flowers for the war dead.

Leader stays away from controversial Yasukuni Shrine

Just a block away at the Yasukuni Shrine, dozens of Japanese rightwing politicians and their supporters gathered to pray.

The shrine honors Japan's 2.5 million war dead, including convicted war criminals. Victims of Japanese aggression, especially China and the Koreas, see visits to the shrine as a lack of remorse about Japan’s wartime past.

Ishiba stayed away from Yasukuni and sent a religious ornament as a personal gesture instead of praying at the controversial shrine.

But Shinjiro Koizumi, the agriculture minister considered as a top candidate to replace the beleaguered prime minister, prayed at the shrine. He told reporters that he made the no-war pledge to the spirits. “It is important to not forget those who sacrificed their lives for their country,” he said.

Koizumi is the son of popular former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi, who outraged China when he visited Yasukuni as a serving leader in 2006.

Rightwing lawmakers, including former economic security ministers Sanae Takaichi and Takayuki Kobayashi, as well as governing Liberal Democratic Party heavyweight Koichi Hagiuda, also visited the shrine Friday.

A non-partisan group of 87 parliamentarians led by Liberal Democrat Ichiro Aisawa also prayed at Yasukuni, pledging “to uphold peace” in Japan and in the Indo-Pacific region.

Separately, Sohei Kamiya, head of the populist far-right Sanseito, prayed with 17 parliamentarians and 70 local assembly members from his party. He told reporters that the prime minister should visit Yasukuni.

China and South Korea urge Japan to face up to its wartime actions

China and South Korea reminded Japan of its wartime atrocities in their countries and elsewhere in Asia.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi criticized attempts in Japan to “whitewash and deny aggression, distort and falsify history and even seek to rehabilitate the accusations of war criminals."

“Only by facing history squarely can we gain respect, only by learning from history can we forge ahead into the future,” he added.

In Seoul, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, ahead of an upcoming trip to Japan for a summit with Ishiba, called for the two U.S. allies to overcome grievances from Japan's brutal colonial rule.

He said some historical issues remain unresolved, urging Tokyo to face up to “our painful history and strive to maintain trust between our two countries.”

Emperor shows ‘deep remorse’

Japanese emperors have stopped visiting the Yasukuni site since the enshrinement of top war criminals there in 1978.

Emperor Naruhito, in his address at the Budokan memorial Friday, expressed his hope that the ravages of war will never be repeated while “reflecting on our past and bearing in mind the feelings of deep remorse.”

Naruhito reiterated the importance of telling the war’s tragic history to younger generations as “we continue to seek the peace and happiness of the people in the future.”

As part of the 80th anniversary, he has traveled to Iwo Jima, Okinawa and Hiroshima, and is expected to visit Nagasaki with his daughter, Princess Aiko, in September.

Passing on history to younger generations amid revisionism

Hajime Eda, whose father died on his way home from Korea when his ship was hit by a mine, said he will never forget his father and others who never made it home. In a speech representing bereaved families, Eda said it is Japan’s responsibility to share lessons about the emptiness of the conflict, the difficulty of reconstruction and the preciousness of peace.

Several teenagers took part in the ceremony after learning about their great-grandfathers who died in the battlefields.

Ami Tashiro, a 15-year-old high school student from Hiroshima, said she joined a memorial marking the end of the battle on Iwo Jima last year after reading a letter her great-grandfather sent from the island. She also hopes to join in the search for his remains.

As the population of wartime generations rapidly decline, Japan faces serious questions on how it should pass its history to the next generation. The country has faced revisionist pushbacks since the 2010s under Abe, who pushed to correct a “self-deprecating view” of Japan's wartime history and regain national pride.

Since 2013, Japanese prime ministers have stopped apologizing to Asian victims, under the precedent set by Abe.

Some lawmakers’ denial of Japan’s military role in massive civilian deaths on Okinawa or the Nanking Massacre have stirred controversy.

Naoya Endo, 64, came to Yasukuni in place of his late father who was among a few out of his unit’s 50 members who returned from Taiwan. He said he worries about the growing global tension and hopes there will be no war in his lifetime. He lamented that many Japanese have lost pride and a love of their homeland.

In an editorial Friday, the Mainichi newspaper called on Japan to work together with Asian neighbors as equal partners.

“It’s time to show a vision toward ‘a world without war’ based on the lesson from its own history,” the Mainichi said.

___

This story corrects the year former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi visited Yasukuni to 2006, not 2001.

___

Associated Press journalists Mayuko Ono, Ayaka McGill and Reeno Hashimoto in Tokyo, Huizhong Wu in Bangkok and Kim Tong-hyung in Seoul, South Korea contributed to this report.