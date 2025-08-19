Jannik Sinner withdraws from the new US Open mixed doubles event. He and Siniakova will be replaced

NEW YORK (AP) — Jannik Sinner pulled out of the U.S. Open mixed doubles tournament shortly before it began on Tuesday, a day after he quit in the first set of the Cincinnati Open final because he was feeling ill.
The No. 1-ranked Sinner, the defending champion in singles at Flushing Meadows, was supposed to compete in mixed doubles with Katerina Siniakova.
The U.S. Tennis Association announced the withdrawal less than an hour before the first contests were scheduled to be played in the new mixed doubles event. The USTA said Sinner and Siniakova would be replaced in the 16-team draw by an alternate duo with the highest combined singles ranking.
