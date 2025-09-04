Jannik Sinner takes his U.S. Open title defense into the semifinals by beating Musetti

Jannik Sinner returned to the U.S. Open semifinals by beating No. 10 Lorenzo Musetti 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 in the first all-Italian matchup in a men’s major quarterfinal
Jannik Sinner, of Italy, returns a shot to Lorenzo Musetti, of Italy, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Sports
46 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Jannik Sinner returned to the U.S. Open semifinals by beating No. 10 Lorenzo Musetti 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 on Wednesday night in the first all-Italian matchup in a men's major quarterfinal.

The No. 1 seed continued what's been an easy title defense and on Friday will face No. 25 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, who beat No. 8 Alex de Minaur 4-6, 7-6 (7), 7-5, 7-6 (4).

Sinner is into his fifth straight Grand Slam semifinal and with a win Friday would reach the finals of all four majors this year. He has won 26 consecutive matches in majors on hard courts. That includes the past two Australian Open titles along with his triumph in New York a year ago.

He needed just 2 hours Wednesday — the first set took only 27 minutes — fighting off all seven break points he faced. He has dropped just 38 games in his five matches, the second-fewest by a man to reach the U.S. Open semifinals since 2020.

Musetti was trying to reach his first U.S. Open semifinal after getting that far at the French Open this year and Wimbledon in 2024.

