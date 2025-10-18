James Franklin shocked at Penn State firing him months after playing for a chance at national title

“To think essentially six games ago we were fighting for a chance to be in the national championship, a two-minute drive away," Franklin said. "So that’s the thing. ... Twelve years, a ton of good moments, a bunch of big wins. But decisions were made. And I’m not involved in those decisions.”

Franklin was fired after a 22-21 home upset at the hands of Northwestern all but ended whatever remote chance the preseason No. 2 team had of reaching the College Football Playoff with a third loss in six games.

Penn State reached the CFP semifinals 10 months ago, when it fell 27-24 to Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl, then lost at home to Oregon in overtime in late September. A road setback at previously winless UCLA followed. The final straw came Saturday at Beaver Stadium, where the Nittany Lions let Northwestern escape with a victory and lost Allar to injury.

Franklin is 128-60 as a head coach, including 104-45 (.698) at Penn State.

He said Penn State's decision was hard for him to comprehend when it happened, so he focused on the good times. Franklin said he had a great run there over 12 years and thanked Penn State for being good to him and his family.

Franklin signed a 10-year contract extension worth up to $85 million in 2021. According to terms of the deal, Penn State has to pay Franklin’s base salary of $500,000, supplemental pay of $6.5 million and an insurance loan of $1 million until 2031.

But Franklin said he's a coach first and foremost, and that's all he knows as someone with no hobbies.

“We’re just going to go win a national championship somewhere else now,” Franklin said.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football