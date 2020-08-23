James, Davis power Lakers past Trail Blazers for 2-1 lead

Carmelo Anthony added 20 points in his first good game of the series. He was 4 for 17 in the first two games and he started Game 3 with seven straight misses before making his eighth — by tipping in his own miss.

The Blazers made a lineup change, inserting Hassan Whiteside to play alongside Jusuf Nurkic in a big starting five. The unit got Portland off to a good start and the Blazers nursed the early lead all the way through the second quarter without ever really stopping James, who was 5 for 6 for 15 points in eight minutes in the period. But McCollum capped his 13-point period with a 3-pointer from the corner at the buzzer, making it 57-53.

James and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope combined for 12 straight points to send the Lakers from six down to a 70-64 lead. The Blazers came right back behind Anthony, who made three straight jumpers before a dunk on the break tied it at 72.

The Lakers surged back ahead with a 10-0 burst that made it 89-78 and they led by seven entering the fourth.

TIP-INS

Lakers: Caldwell-Pope had 13 points. ... Davis missed four of his five free throw attempts in the opening minutes and finished 7 for 14.

Trail Blazers: Nurkic scored 10 points. ... The Blazers were outrebounded 55-38.

MISSING COLLINS

Portland coach Terry Stotts said Zach Collins (left ankle stress reaction) was still in the bubble but didn't know for how long. The forward separated his left shoulder in October but returned to play in the seeding and play-in games before having to be shut down because of the ankle.

“As much as we miss him, I just feel bad for him because he had put so much work into being ready for this,” Stotts said. “And because of the hiatus it gave him the opportunity to play this season, which we weren’t sure he was going to be able to have if there was no hiatus. So it looked like things were lining up well for him so it’s really disappointing for him.”

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) scores over Portland Trail Blazers center Hassan Whiteside (21) during the first half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) reacts after dunking against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kim Klement Credit: Kim Klement

Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony (00) shoots against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kim Klement Credit: Kim Klement

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) dunks against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kim Klement Credit: Kim Klement

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) controls the ball against Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) in the second half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kim Klement Credit: Kim Klement

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts after a dunk by forward Anthony Davis (3) in the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kim Klement Credit: Kim Klement

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) and forward LeBron James (23) celebrates a play during the second half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis