Jailed Zimbabwean journalist is denied rights, say lawyers

Prison authorities have also insisted on listening to private conversations between the two and their lawyers, according to the court papers filed by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, which is representing the two.

A spokeswoman for the prison service did not respond to questions from AP but she told state media that the two are “being treated just as any other inmates.”

More than 100 other government critics have been arrested in recent months, according to human rights groups.

Tensions are rising in the once-prosperous southern African country that is experiencing its worst economic crisis in over a decade, and President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government is accused of corruption and human rights abuses.

Although the protests failed to take off after the military and police deployed heavily in the capital, Harare, and other cities, a subsequent online campaign using the hashtag #zimbabweanlivesmatter brought global attention to the political and economic crisis in Zimbabwe.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres last week urged Mnangagwa’s government “to ensure the protection of all fundamental human rights.”

Cyril Ramaphosa, president of neighboring South Africa and chairman of the African Union, dispatched “special envoys” to Zimbabwe who said they were “listening to the state of the situation” after meeting Mnangagwa on Monday. It is unclear if they will meet the opposition Tuesday.

The chairman of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat said he is “concerned about reports of disproportionate use of force by security forces in enforcing COVID-19 emergency measures,” in signs of the international community’s growing frustration with Mnangagwa’s administration.

Mnangagwa has blamed Zimbabwe's crisis on United States sanctions, drought, COVID-19 and the MDC Alliance opposition party, which he said is a “terrorist” organization.