Jaguars' Travis Hunter has season-ending knee surgery but is expected back for start of next season

Hunter was coming off a career performance in London before his injury. The 2024 Heisman Trophy winner caught eight passes for 101 yards and a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams, and the Jaguars (5-4) were planning to use him as their No. 1 receiver moving forward partly because Brian Thomas Jr. leads the league with nine dropped passes.

The injury, though, surely will stunt his NFL growth. Hunter never really looked like a player worth what Jacksonville gave up to trade up three spots and select him second overall in April; he wasn't the best cornerback on a rebuilding team and wasn't the best receiver, either.

The Jags dealt a second-round pick in 2025 and a first-rounder in 2026 to swap first-round spots with Cleveland.

Hunter played a combined 486 snaps this season, with 324 of those coming on offense. He played 67% of the downs on that side of the ball. He played 162 snaps on defense, on the field 36% of the time on that side of the ball.

He finished with 28 receptions for 298 yards and a score. He also had 15 tackles and three pass defenses.

