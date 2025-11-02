Jaguars' Cam Little kicks a 68-yard field goal to break Justin Tucker's NFL record

While Tucker's kick hit the crossbar, Little's boot had plenty of room as it sailed through the uprights.

Little came into the game having missed three of his last four kicks, including an extra-point attempt. But the Jaguars' coaches insisted they had faith in the second-year pro, who hit a 70-yarder in the preseason.

His previous career long was 59 yards on Nov. 17, 2024, against the Lions.

Trailing 6-0, the Jaguars started at their own 31 with 28 seconds left in the half and drove 19 yards in three plays. Trevor Lawrence spiked the ball at midfield to set up Little for the record-breaking kick.

Little added a 33-yard field goal with 9:53 left in the third quarter to tie the game at 6-all.

