Jaguars acquire receiver Tim Patrick from Lions for a sixth-round draft pick in 2026

The 31-year-old Patrick missed all of 2022 and 2023 while dealing with injuries, first a torn knee ligament and then a torn Achilles tendon. But he bounced back last season and played 16 games for the Lions, finishing with 33 receptions for 394 yards and three touchdowns.

The 6-foot-5 veteran is expected to become Jacksonville's No. 5 receiver behind Brian Thomas Jr., Travis Hunter, Dyami Brown and Parker Washington. The Jaguars had been looking for a bigger receiver who could block on the perimeter and play special teams.

Patrick spent the first four years of his NFL career in Denver. He has 176 receptions for 2,403 yards and 15 touchdowns over five seasons.

Detroit initially kept six receivers while finalizing its roster Tuesday but now has five. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Kalif Raymond are returning starters, with rookie draft picks Isaac TeSlaa and Dominic Lovett slotted as backups.

