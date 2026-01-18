Ja Morant scores 24 points in return to lineup as Grizzlies beat Magic 126-109 in London

Orlando trailed by 33 points in the first half before reducing the deficit to 17 on Paolo Banchero's 3-pointer to make it 108-91 with 8:15 left in the fourth quarter. The Grizzlies closed it out from there.

Anthony Black led the Magic with 19 points and Wendell Carter Jr. added 18 points and 7 rebounds. Banchero finished with 16 on 7 of 20 shooting. He also had 9 assists and 8 rebounds.

The game at London's O2 Arena was the 10th regular-season game in the English capital. The first one was March 4, 2011.

Europe is set to host two more regular-season games in 2027. The host cities are Paris and Manchester, England. In 2028, Paris and Berlin will host games.

Up next

Magic: Host the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday.

Grizzlies: Host the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.

