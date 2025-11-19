Italian court approves extradition to Germany of Ukrainian suspect in Nord Stream pipeline blast

The explosions ruptured the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which carried Russian natural gas to Germany under the Baltic Sea until Russia cut off supplies at the end of August 2022.

They also damaged the parallel Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which never entered into service, because Germany suspended its certification process shortly before Russia went to war with Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

Kuznietsov was detained on a European arrest warrant on Aug. 21 at a campground near the Adriatic coastal city of Rimini, where he was vacationing with his family.

German prosecutors say that Kuznietsov organized and carried out the detonation of at least four bombs between 14 and 27 kilograms (around 31 to 62 pounds) at a depth of 70 to 80 meters (230 feet to 263 feet) in the Baltic Sea near the Danish island of Bornholm on Sept. 26, 2022, according to extradition documents.

Kuznietsov has denied involvement in the explosions, saying he was in Ukraine where he was serving as an army captain at the time of the blasts.

Poland has blocked the extradition to Germany of another suspect.