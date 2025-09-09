Israeli-Russian graduate student kidnapped in Iraq has been released, Trump and family say

WASHINGTON (AP) — An Israeli-Russian graduate student from Princeton University who was kidnapped in Iraq has been released, according to her family and President Donald Trump.
Elizabeth Tsurkov was freed Tuesday and turned over to the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad following more than 900 days in captivity.
In Other News
1
West Chester Twp. police getting pay hike with new contract
2
Three weeks later: Middletown systems still down, timeline for...
3
Miami University considering demolition of 3 campus buildings
4
Hamilton police find missing teen; Middletown 16-year-old still missing
5
Survey open on concept plan for Liberty Twp.’s Wilhelmina Park