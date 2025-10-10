Israeli military says ceasefire agreement in Gaza started at noon local time

The Israeli military says that the ceasefire agreement with Hamas came into effect at noon local time Friday
Covered in prayer shawls, men dance and hold the four items used as a symbol on the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, at a plaza known as hostages square following the announcement that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a peace plan to pause the fighting in Gaza, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

17 minutes ago
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The Israeli military said Friday that the ceasefire agreement with Hamas came into effect at noon local time, and that troops were withdrawing to agreed-upon deployment lines.

The announcement came after Palestinians reported heavy shelling Friday morning in Gaza, hours after Israel’s Cabinet approved President Donald Trump’s plan for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the release of the remaining hostages and of Palestinian prisoners.

The approval marked a key step toward ending a ruinous two-year war that has destabilized the Middle East.

A brief statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office early Friday said the Cabinet approved the “outline” of a deal to release the hostages, without mentioning other aspects of the plan that are more controversial.

