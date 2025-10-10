Israeli military says ceasefire agreement in Gaza started at noon local time

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The Israeli military said Friday that the ceasefire agreement with Hamas came into effect at noon local time, and that troops were withdrawing to agreed-upon deployment lines.
The announcement came after Palestinians reported heavy shelling Friday morning in Gaza, hours after Israel’s Cabinet approved President Donald Trump’s plan for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the release of the remaining hostages and of Palestinian prisoners.
The approval marked a key step toward ending a ruinous two-year war that has destabilized the Middle East.
A brief statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office early Friday said the Cabinet approved the “outline” of a deal to release the hostages, without mentioning other aspects of the plan that are more controversial.