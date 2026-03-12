Breaking: Wawa opens another Liberty Twp. store, the 10th in Ohio

Israeli military drops charges against soldiers charged in abusing Palestinian prisoner


news
9 minutes ago
JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says it is dropping charges against five soldiers who were accused of sexually abusing a Palestinian detainee in an encounter partially caught on camera.

The army announced the decision in the high-profile case at a time when much of the country’s attention is focused on the war with Iran.

