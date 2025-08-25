Israeli airstrike on southern Gaza hospital kills 8, health ministry says

Gaza's health ministry says an Israeli airstrike has hit the fourth floor of southern Gaza's main hospital, killing at least eight people
By WAFAA SHURAFA and SAMY MAGDY – Associated Press
DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — An Israeli airstrike hit the fourth floor of southern Gaza’s main hospital Monday, killing at least eight people, Gaza’s health ministry said.

The victims on the fourth floor of Nasser Hospital were killed in a double-tap strike with one missile hitting first, then another moments later as rescue crews arrived, the ministry said.

Khan Younis’ Nasser Hospital, the largest in southern Gaza, has withstood raids and bombardment throughout 22 months of war, with officials citing critical shortages of supplies and staff.

Israel’s military did not immediately respond to questions about the strike.

Israeli strikes and raids on hospitals are not uncommon. Multiple hospitals have been struck or raided across the Gaza Strip, with Israel claiming its attacks had targeted militants operating inside the medical facilities, without providing evidence.

A June strike on Nasser Hospital killed three people and wounded 10, according to the health ministry. At the time, Israel's military said it had targeted Hamas militants operating from a command and control center inside the hospital.

The health ministry said Sunday that at least 62,686 Palestinians have been killed in the war. It does not distinguish between fighters and civillians but says around half have been women and children. The U.N. and independent experts consider it the most reliable source on war casualties. Israel disputes its figures but has not provided its own.

