Israel says it foiled hackers targeting defense industry

It said the Lazarus Group was behind the devastating WannaCry ransomware, which froze 300,000 computers across 150 countries in 2017, and the destructive cyber attack against Sony Pictures Entertainment in 2014.

Ivan Kwiatkowski, a researcher at Kaspersky, a cybersecurity company, said that in the alleged attack on Israel, Lazarus appears to have been attempting technology theft rather than financial gain.

“This is a very interesting development, because we tend to see Lazarus as an actor focused mostly on funds collection,” he said. “But as any other state-backed actor, its missions are diverse, and I think this is a prime example of other areas of interest the group has.”

Israel said it thwarted a major cyberattack earlier this year targeting its water infrastructure, which was widely attributed to its archenemy Iran. Israel is suspected of retaliating two weeks later with a cyberattack on an Iranian port.

Israel and Iran have engaged in years of covert battles that have included high-tech hacking and cyberattacks. Most famously, U.S. and Israeli intelligence agencies are suspected of unleashing a computer worm called Stuxnet that disrupted Iran’s nuclear program.