Israel says a Houthi drone from Yemen has hit near its southern airport of Ramon, halting flights

In May, a Houthi missile hit near Israel’s main airport, injuring four people lightly and causing many airlines to cancel their flights to Israel for months. Israel later struck and destroyed the main airport in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa.

One person was lightly injured from shrapnel as a result of the drone, according to Israel's rescue services Magen David Adom.

Sunday’s attack came two weeks after an Isreali strike on Sanaa, the rebel-held capital of Yemen, killed the prime minister of the Houthi government, along with many of his cabinet. Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahawi was the mosh senior Houthi official killed in the Israeli-U.S. campaign against the Iranian-backed rebels.

Yemen has launched near-daily projectiles towards Israel since, including cluster bombs, though few have reached Israeli skies or caused damage.