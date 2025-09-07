Israel says a Houthi drone from Yemen has hit near its southern airport of Ramon, halting flights

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — A drone launched from Yemen by the Houthi militant group has hit Israel’s southern airport, closing the airspace and halting flights, the Israeli military said Sunday.
Israel said the Houthis launched multiple drones, some of which were intercepted outside of Israel. At least one hit near the Ramon International Airport near the southern Israeli city of Eilat.
In May, a Houthi missile hit near Israel’s main airport, injuring four people lightly and causing many airlines to cancel their flights to Israel for months. Israel later struck and destroyed the main airport in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa.
In Other News
1
Butler County nonprofits can learn how grant system works in free...
2
Surprised: Former Butler Tech leader sees board room don his name
3
Historic Friday night lights as Badin wins its first football game in...
4
Five months after launch, Dolly’s restaurant chain struggles to fill...
5
Liberty Twp. Fire Department has a new ‘roadmap for success’