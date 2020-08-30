Islanders rally to beat Flyers 3-1 for 2-1 series lead

New York surged in the second period.

After a couple near misses by Mathew Barzal early, the Islanders' center shoveled a pass out from the back boards to a wide-open Martin on the doorstep for the tying goal at the 7:12 mark.

Komarov gave the Islanders their first lead when his shot in heavy traffic trickled through Hart’s pads and over the line with 6 seconds left in the middle period.

Lee put the Islanders up 3-1 on a power play early in the third when his shot in traffic bounced past Hart.

The Flyers pulled the goalie on a late power play but Varlamov held up to the 6-on-4 attack.

NOTES: The Islanders scratched F Ross Johnston and Derrick Brassard played in his place. ... The team that wins Game 3 after a series is tied 1-1 has a 67 percent chance of winning the series.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

New York Islanders center Leo Komarov (47) celebrates his goal against the Philadelphia Flyers with teammates during second-period NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference playoff hockey game action in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn

New York Islanders left wing Matt Martin (17) scores against Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart (79) during second-period NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference playoff hockey game action in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn

New York Islanders left wing Matt Martin (17) celebrates with center Mathew Barzal (13) after scoring against Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart during second-period NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference playoff hockey game action in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn

New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) battles for control of the puck with Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Robert Hagg (8) as Flyers goaltender Carter Hart (79) looks on during first-period NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference playoff hockey game action in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn

Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart (79) makes a save against New York Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier (18) during first-period NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference playoff hockey game action in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn

New York Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier (18) tries to shoot as Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov (9) defends and Flyers goaltender Carter Hart (79) and center Travis Konecny (11) look on during first-period NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference playoff hockey game action in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn

Philadelphia Flyers left wing James van Riemsdyk (25) celebrates a goal by teammate right wing Tyler Pitlick (not shown) as New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech (3) and goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) react during first-period NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference playoff hockey game action in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn

Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart (79) looks back as the puck crosses the goal line on a shot by New York Islanders center Leo Komarov during second-period NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference playoff hockey game action in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn