Islanders beat Capitals 2-1 in OT, take 3-0 lead in series

Lee stayed in his scoring groove in the first period, skating into an opening on the right side of the net and tapping his stick to get the puck. Adam Pelech perfectly placed a diagonal pass on Lee's stick and he tapped it in to put New York ahead 1-0 with 5:10 left in the opening period.

The Islanders opened the scoring in Game 3 after coming back from early deficits in each of the first two games of the series.

Kuznetsov took advantage of time and space on a power play 5:50 into the second period, sending a wrist shot from the top of the right circle to the back of the net.

The Capitals and Islanders each had a power play during the first half of the third period and failed to take advantage of the chances to take the lead in regulation.

New York finished 0 for 5 on the power play while Washington was 1 of 2 with an extra skater.

The Capitals appeared to start the game sluggish. They were fortunate Holtby was ready to bounce back with a strong performance after giving up four goals in each of the first two games against the Islanders. Holtby faced 14 shots in the first period and gave up only one goal while his teammates got just six pucks on net.

NOTES: Washington was without Nicklas Backstrom, who is in concussion protocol, for a second straight game. ... Lee has scored in all three games in the series against Washington. ... The Capitals scored just two goals in each of the first two games. ... New York center Brian Pinho played in his NHL game, becoming the fifth Islander to make his debut in the playoffs.

New York Islanders left wing Anders Lee (27) take out Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) during second-period NHL Eastern Conference Stanley Cup playoff hockey action in Toronto, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Nathan Denette Credit: Nathan Denette

Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson (74) picks up the loose puck after Capitals defenceman Brenden Dillon (4) takes out New York Islanders right wing Jordan Eberle (7) during the first period of an NHL Eastern Conference Stanley Cup playoff hockey game in Toronto on Sunday, August 16, 2020. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Nathan Denette Credit: Nathan Denette

Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) reacts after scoring a goal against the New York Islanders during second-period NHL Eastern Conference Stanley Cup playoff hockey action in Toronto, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Nathan Denette Credit: Nathan Denette

The Washington Capitals score past New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov during the second period of an NHL Eastern Conference Stanley Cup playoff hockey game in Toronto, Ontario, on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Nathan Denette Credit: Nathan Denette

New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) tries to tip the puck past Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) during second-period NHL Eastern Conference Stanley Cup playoff hockey action in Toronto, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Nathan Denette Credit: Nathan Denette

New York Islanders left wing Matt Martin (17) hits Washington Capitals defenseman Brenden Dillon (4) during the second period of an NHL Eastern Conference Stanley Cup playoff hockey game in Toronto, Ontario, on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Nathan Denette Credit: Nathan Denette

Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) makes a breakaway save against New York Islanders center Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) during second-period NHL Eastern Conference Stanley Cup playoff hockey action in Toronto, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Nathan Denette Credit: Nathan Denette

Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby, right, makes a save against New York Islanders left wing Anders Lee (27) as Capitals defenseman Nick Jensen (3) watches during first-period NHL Eastern Conference Stanley Cup playoff hockey action in Toronto, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Nathan Denette Credit: Nathan Denette