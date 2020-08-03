Isaias near hurricane strength as it crawls toward Carolinas

Authorities were getting ready in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, ordering swimmers out of the water to avoid rough surf and strong rip currents. Still, many people were out enjoying the beach, walking dogs and getting their feet wet under overcast skies.

“We’re from Michigan, so we get snow and go through it all," Aliyah Owens, who arrived in Myrtle Beach for a summer vacation Sunday, told WTBW-TV. "A little water isn’t going to hurt.”

The storm remained about 220 miles (354 kilometers) to the south-southwest of Myrtle Beach at 11 a.m., though conditions were expected to worsen as Isaias picked up speech and marched northward.

At the Caribbean Resort & Villas in Myrtle Beach, grounds manager Jeremy Philo was out before sunrise looking for loose objects that might be picked up and tossed like missiles by the storm’s winds. He tied down pool chairs and removed hanging baskets and patio furniture from hotel balconies.

“Anything that can move we tie down or bring inside,” Philo told The Sun News of Myrtle Beach.

Officials in frequently flooded Charleston, South Carolina, handed out sandbags and opened parking garages so residents in the low-lying peninsula that includes downtown could stow their cars above ground.

Though the center of Isaias was expected to pass Charleston offshore Monday evening, National Weather Service meteorologists said a major flood was possible if rainfall is heavy when the high tide arrives at about 9 p.m.

North Carolina's ferry operators were wrapping up evacuations of tourists and residents from Ocracoke Island. The ferry division tweeted Sunday that its vessels had carried 3,335 people and 1,580 vehicles off of Ocracoke, which is reachable only by plane or boat. Officials on North Carolina's Outer Banks were taking no chances after taking a beating less than a year ago from Hurricane Dorian.

At 11 a.m. Monday, the center of Isaias was passing about 90 miles to the east-southeast of Brunswick, Georgia, where state officials closed a towering suspension bridge out of concern that wind gusts of tropical-storm force could endanger motorists.

Isaiah's passage is particularly unwelcome to authorities already dealing with surging coronavirus caseloads. The storm brought heavy rain and flooding to Florida, where authorities closed outdoor virus testing sights along with beaches and parks after lashing signs to palm trees so they wouldn’t blow away.

About 150 people had to keep masks on while sheltering in Palm Beach County, which has a voluntary evacuation order for people living in homes that can't withstand dangerous winds, said emergency management spokeswoman Lisa De La Rionda.

Isaias was blamed for two deaths as it uprooted trees, destroyed crops and homes and caused widespread flooding and small landslides in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. Then it snapped trees and knocked out power Saturday in the Bahamas, where shelters were opened on Abaco island to help people still living in temporary structures since Dorian devastated the area, killing at least 70 people in September 2019.

Associated Press reporters Russ Bynum in Savannah, Georgia, Jeffrey Collins in Columbia, South Carolina, Wilfredo Lee in Verona Beach, Florida, Danica Coto in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Curt Anderson in St. Petersburg, Florida and Cody Jackson in Palm Beach County, Florida, contributed.

Beachgoers pack Wrightsville Beach, N.C., Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 as Tropical Storm Isaias moves along the Southeast Coast. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP) Credit: Travis Long Credit: Travis Long

A turtle nest which was washed away in Delray Beach is seen, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, as Tropical Storm Isaias brushes past the East Coast of Florida. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP) Credit: Joe Cavaretta Credit: Joe Cavaretta

An American flag flies from the shipwreck of the Breconshire, as waves churned up by Tropical Storm Isaias crash around it, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Vero Beach, Fla. Isaias weakened from a hurricane to a tropical storm late Saturday afternoon, but was still expected to bring heavy rain and flooding as it barrels toward Florida. The Breconshire was a cargo ship that ran aground in 1894. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Credit: Wilfredo Lee Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Surfers in Delray Beach enjoy the waves, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, as Tropical Storm Isaias brushes past the East Coast of Florida. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP) Credit: Joe Cavaretta Credit: Joe Cavaretta

A surfer takes advantage of waves churned up by Tropical Storm Isaias crash at Ocean Inlet Park as the coronavirus pandemic continues on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Ocean Ridge, Fla. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP) Credit: David Santiago Credit: David Santiago

Surfers in Delray Beach enjoy the waves, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, as Tropical Storm Isaias brushes past the East Coast of Florida. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP) Credit: Joe Cavaretta Credit: Joe Cavaretta

Police and lifeguards from the Town of Lantana close the beach and boardwalk, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, as Tropical Storm Isaias brushes past the East Coast of Florida. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP) Credit: Joe Cavaretta Credit: Joe Cavaretta

Joanna Janczak, a citizen of Poland, tries to stay dry at Lake Worth beach with 8 month-old Sophia in her arms as Isaias passes by Florida's east coast Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. (Damon Higgins/The Palm Beach Post via AP) Credit: Damon Higgins Credit: Damon Higgins

Spectators watch surfers in Delray Beach, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, as Tropical Storm Isaias brushes past the East Coast of Florida. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP) Credit: Joe Cavaretta Credit: Joe Cavaretta

Kent Ahern and his dog Blanco watch waves churned up by Tropical Storm Isaias near Jaycee Beach Park, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Vero Beach, Fla. Isaias weakened from a hurricane to a tropical storm late Saturday afternoon, but was still expected to bring heavy rain and flooding as it barrels toward Florida. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Credit: Wilfredo Lee Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Beach goers watch waves churned up by Tropical Storm Isaias near Jaycee Beach Park, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Vero Beach, Fla. Isaias weakened from a hurricane to a tropical storm late Saturday afternoon, but was still expected to bring heavy rain and flooding as it barrels toward Florida. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Credit: Wilfredo Lee Credit: Wilfredo Lee

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper listens as Director of Emergency Management Mike Sprayberry speaks during a press conference on North Carolina's preparations for Tropical Storm Isaias at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP) Credit: Ethan Hyman Credit: Ethan Hyman

People come out to take a look at the waves at Lake Worth beach as Isaias passes by Florida's east coast Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. (Damon Higgins/The Palm Beach Post via AP) Credit: Damon Higgins Credit: Damon Higgins

Beachgoers walk along the shore as waves churned up by Tropical Storm Isaias crash at Ocean Inlet Park as the coronavirus pandemic continues on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Ocean Ridge, Fla. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP) Credit: David Santiago Credit: David Santiago

A surfer takes advantage of waves churned up by Tropical Storm Isaias crash at Ocean Inlet Park as the coronavirus pandemic continues on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Ocean Ridge, Fla. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP) Credit: David Santiago Credit: David Santiago