Iraq facing World Cup playoff difficulties as Iran war closes embassies and airspace

BAGHDAD, Iraq (AP) — Iraq’s hopes of World Cup qualification are being impacted by the Iran war because players cannot get visas for the playoff tournament in Mexico and the team's coach is stranded in the United Arab Emirates.

“Because of airspace closures, our head coach, Graham Arnold, is unable to leave the United Arab Emirates,” the Iraqi soccer federation said in a statement on Instagram on Wednesday. “In addition, several embassies remain closed at the present time, preventing several professional players, technical and medical staff members from obtaining entry visas to Mexico.”