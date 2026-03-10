US and Iran dig in and ramp up threats as war rages with no end in sight

Iran launched new attacks Israel and Gulf Arab countries, and Israel — America’s key ally in the fight — launched more airstrikes on Tehran and in Lebanon, where it is battling the Iran-backed Hezbollah.

Death toll rises in the Gulf

The United Arab Emirates reported two more deaths as nine drones struck the country, while nearly three dozen other drones and missiles were intercepted. Firefighters battled a blaze in the industrial city of Ruwais — home to petrochemical plants — after an Iranian drone strike, officials said. No injuries were reported there.

Attacks on the wealthy Gulf country — home to the business and travel hub of Dubai — have killed six people and wounded 122 others since the U.S. and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, triggering a shatter-shot response by Tehran across the region.

In Bahrain, authorities said an Iranian attack hit a residential building in the capital, Manama, killing a 29-year-old woman and wounding eight people. Saudi Arabia said it destroyed two drones over its oil-rich eastern region, and Kuwait’s National Guard said it shot down six drones.

Sirens also sounded in Jerusalem, and sounds of explosions could be heard in Tel Aviv as Israel’s air defenses worked to intercept barrages from Iran. Hezbollah, which began firing on Israel after the start of the war, launched missiles into Israel.

US and Iranian leaders trade threats

At the Pentagon, Hegseth warned that Tuesday “will be yet again our most intense day of strikes inside Iran: The most fighters, the most bombers, the most strikes, intelligence more refined and better than ever.” He said “the last 24 hours have seen Iran fire the lowest amount of missiles they have fired yet.”

Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said U.S. forces hit more than 5,000 targets, and that their objectives included striking “deeper into Iran's military and industrial base.”

Witnesses reported hearing several explosions in Tehran in the afternoon as Israel commenced a new wave of airstrikes. Many shops were shuttered.

Iran's leaders have remained defiant after days of heavy strikes targeting the country's leadership, military, ballistic missiles and disputed nuclear program. Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, said on X that Iran was “definitely not looking for a ceasefire.”

“We believe that the aggressor should be punched in the mouth so that he learns a lesson so that he will never think of attacking our beloved Iran again,” he said.

A top Iranian security official, Ali Larijani, appeared to threaten Trump himself, writing on X that “Iran doesn’t fear your empty threats. Even those bigger than you couldn’t eliminate Iran. Be careful not to get eliminated yourself.” Iran has been accused of plotting attempts to kill Trump in the past.

Attacks aimed at pressuring the US

Along with firing missiles and drones at Israel and at American bases in the region, Iran has targeted energy infrastructure, attacks that appear aimed at generating enough global economic pain to pressure the U.S. and Israel to end their strikes.

Brent crude, the international standard, spiked to nearly $120 on Monday before falling back but was still at around $90 a barrel on Tuesday, nearly 24% higher than when the war started on Feb. 28. The Dow Jones Industrial Average drifted lower at the open Tuesday.

Iran has effectively stopped tankers from using the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of the world’s oil is carried. Attacks on merchant ships near the strait have killed at least seven sailors, according to the International Maritime Organization.

Larijani tweeted that the strait, which is 33 kilometers (21 miles) wide at its narrowest point between Iran and Oman, would “either be a Strait of peace and prosperity for all or will be a Strait of defeat and suffering for warmongers.”

Trump wrote on social media that “If Iran does anything that stops the flow of Oil within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the United States of America TWENTY TIMES HARDER than they have been hit thus far.”

Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said it “will not allow the export of even a single liter of oil from the region to the hostile side and its partners until further notice.”

A bulk carrier likely came under attack on Tuesday off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, with the captain reporting a splash and a loud bang nearby, according to a monitoring center run by the British military.

Amin Nasser, the president and CEO of Saudi Arabia’s oil giant Aramco, said tankers were being rerouted to avoid the strait, and that its East-West pipeline would reach its full capacity of 7 million barrels a day being brought to the Red Sea port of the Yanbu this week.

“The situation at the Strait of Hormuz is blocking sizable volumes of oil from the whole region,” he said. “If this takes a long time, that will have serious impact on the global economy,” Nasser said.

Airstrike on Iran-linked militia in Iraq kills 5

Iran-backed militias in Iraq have launched attacks at U.S. bases in the country since the beginning of the conflict.

Early Tuesday, an airstrike killed at least five militiamen of the 40th Brigade of the Popular Mobilization Forces in the city of Kirkuk. Four were wounded, according to officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to reporters. It was not immediately clear who was behind the strikes.

Israel's military meanwhile reiterated a call for all residents of southern Lebanon to evacuate their homes, saying it planned to “operate forcefully” there against Hezbollah.

Since the war began, at least 1,230 people have been killed in Iran, at least 397 in Lebanon and 11 in Israel, according to officials. Seven U.S. service members have been killed.

Magdy reported from Cairo, and Keaten reported from Geneva. Associated Press writers Qassim Abdul-Zahra in Baghdad, David Rising in Bangkok, Melanie Lidman in Tel Aviv, Israel, and Toqa Ezzidin and Fatma Khaled in Cairo contributed to this story.