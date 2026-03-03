Iran war taxes US diplomatic work and leaves Americans in the Mideast in limbo

The State Department said Tuesday that it was "securing military aircraft and charter flights for American citizens who wish to leave the Middle East.” But it was not clear if any flights had yet been arranged.

The department has been in contact with nearly 3,000 Americans wanting to leave the region or seeking information about how to depart, Dylan Johnson, assistant secretary of state for public affairs, said on X.

Emergency reductions in embassy staffing and post closures since the strikes on Iran began on the weekend have put severe strains on the ability to help U.S. citizens in need of assistance that might usually be considered routine.

In addition, the reductions have limited crucial official engagements with allied and partner governments during the war, including in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Pakistan, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Biggest US drawdown in region since Iraq War

The scale of the American drawdown in the region rivals if not exceeds what was done in the run up to and the immediate aftermath of the Iraq invasion in 2003. Back then, the State Department reduced its staffing in more than a dozen countries and advised U.S. citizens to leave or seriously consider leaving countries throughout the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia from Morocco to Pakistan.

On Monday, Americans were told in a hastily drafted announcement posted on X to leave Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen even though commercial flights and other transportation have been disrupted.

Americans had been advised early Tuesday that the State Department had ordered nonessential diplomats and embassy families to leave Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar and the UAE.

The embassies in Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon and Saudi Arabia also were closed to the public Tuesday. A drone attack on the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh caused a “limited fire,” Saudi Arabia’s Defense Ministry said. But only one diplomatic mission — the U.S. consulate in Karachi, Pakistan — had completely suspended operations.

In Israel, where Americans were told they should leave as soon as possible as Iranian retaliation intensified, the Trump administration had no plans in place to assist people. Instead, the embassy in Jerusalem advised U.S. citizens to take an Israeli tourist bus to Egypt.

“The U.S. Embassy is not in a position at this time to evacuate or directly assist Americans in departing Israel,” U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee tweeted Tuesday, adding that information about bus service was being offered as a courtesy “as you make your own security plans.”

However, a second State Department official, who not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, said the department had been in touch with nearly 500 Americans in Israel who want to leave and that it had helped more than 130 in departing so far — with 100 more expected to leave Tuesday.

Confusion leads to questions about preparations

Confusion, though, was playing out around the region, raising questions about the preparations for possible military action and its impact on travel and the safety of Americans overseas, which is the State Department's primary responsibility.

“If Americans are being instructed to leave but are given no viable pathway, that suggests one of two things: The system is not being activated, or the system has atrophied,” said Shawn VanDiver, president of AfghanEvac, a group that supports Afghan nationals seeking to come to the United States after having served with U.S. forces in Afghanistan.

He noted that during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, the Biden administration had organized the evacuation of 121,000 people in a matter of days.

“Crisis response cannot be partisan,” he said. “It has to survive transitions. It has to be staffed, exercised, and protected. The oversight question is straightforward: Was the post-Afghanistan crisis response architecture sustained, or has it been weakened?”

The State Department did not immediately respond to a query about its planning for embassy and consulate staffing or providing assistance to American citizens in the event of a conflict with Iran.

The U.S. government cannot compel American citizens to leave any country. In rare circumstances, it can make it illegal for U.S. passports to be used for travel to a specific destination. The only such restriction is on North Korea. But before the strikes began, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Friday that the restriction might also be applied to Iran.

Travel advice from the State Department, including admonitions not to visit a country or to leave it, often is not respected. Many people reside in or have close family living there and either ignore or decline to heed the advice.

There are large numbers of U.S. citizens living in or traveling throughout the Middle East. The State Department, however, refuses to offer an estimate because Americans are not required to report their presence in any country abroad. It says any estimate would be inaccurate.

Tens of thousands of U.S. citizens, many of them dual nationals, are believed to live in Israel, Lebanon, Egypt and Iran.