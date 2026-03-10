Iran launches new attacks at Israel and Gulf countries as it keeps up pressure on the Middle East

Later in the morning, sirens also sounded in Jerusalem, and sounds of explosions could be heard in Tel Aviv as Israel's defense systems worked to intercept incoming fire, not long after the military said it detected an Iranian missile launch.

“We are definitely not looking for a ceasefire,” Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, wrote defiantly on X. "We believe that the aggressor should be punched in the mouth so that he learns a lesson so that he will never think of attacking our beloved Iran again.”

In addition to firing missiles and drones at Israel and at American bases in the region, Iran has also been targeting energy infrastructure which, combined with its stranglehold on the Strait of Hormuz, sent oil prices soaring.

Brent crude, the international standard, spiked to nearly $120 on Monday before falling back but was still at around $90 a barrel on Tuesday, nearly 24% higher than when the war started on Feb. 28.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who has previously said that the war could last for a month or longer, sought to downplay growing fears that it could take even longer, saying it was “going to be a short-term excursion.”

Still, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed the strikes on Iran would continue.

“Our aim is to bring the Iranian people to cast off the yoke of tyranny, (but) ultimately it depends on them,” Netanyahu said during a meeting with Israel’s hospital and health system leaders. "There is no doubt that with the actions taken so far, we are breaking their bones.”

Trump sends contradictory messages, Tehran says it's prepared for a long war

The war has choked off major supplies of oil and gas to world markets and sent fuel prices rising. The fighting has also led foreigners to flee from business hubs and prompted millions to seek shelter as bombs hit military bases, government buildings, oil and water installations, hotels and at least one school.

Iran has effectively stopped tankers from using the Strait of Hormuz, the shipping lane between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman — the gateway to the Indian Ocean — through which 20% of the world's oil is carried. Attacks on merchant ships near the strait have killed at least seven sailors, according to the International Maritime Organization.

In a post on social media, Trump seemed not to acknowledge that, saying that "If Iran does anything that stops the flow of Oil within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the United States of America TWENTY TIMES HARDER than they have been hit thus far.”

Amin Nasser, the president and CEO of Saudi Arabia’s oil giant Aramco, hinted at global oil markets being squeezed the longer the Iran war goes on and shipments from the Mideast remain affected.

“Given the current geopolitical situation, we may see inventories eroding and being drawn down faster as shipments are being curtailed from the region,” he said in a conference call after Aramco, formally known as the Saudi Arabian Oil Co., reported 2025 profits of $104 billion, down from $110 billion in 2024.

“This is at a time when current global spare capacity remains extremely low,” Nasser added.

If supply grows tighter, it would likely push the price per barrel globally even higher, translating to higher costs for gasoline and jet fuel.

Iranian women's soccer team gets asylum in Australia

Five members of the Iranian women’s soccer team who were in Australia for a tournament when the Iran war began were granted asylum, Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke told reporters in Brisbane.

The team drew widespread news coverage in Australia when players didn’t sing the Iranian anthem before their first match. The 26 players had arrived for the Women's Asian Cup last month, before the war started. They were knocked out over the weekend, raising prospect of having to return home to a country under attack.

Burke, who posted photos on social media of the women smiling and clapping as he signed documents, said all players on the squad had been offered asylum.

It was not clear if or when the other 21 players would return to Iran.

Airstrike on Iran-linked militia in Iraq kills 5

As the conflict spread across the region, Israel launched multiple attacks on the militant Hezbollah group in Lebanon, which responded by firing missiles into Israel.

Pro-Iran militias in Iraq have also launched attacks at U.S. bases in the country since the beginning of the conflict.

Early Tuesday, one militia — the 40th Brigade of the Popular Mobilization Forces in the city of Kirkuk — was hit with an airstrike that killed at least five militiamen and wounded four, according to officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to reporters.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the strikes.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said Tuesday it completed a series of strikes targeting Hezbollah’s financial arm, al-Qard Al-Hasan. Israel, which says Hezbollah uses al-Qard al-Hasan to finance its military activities, also targeted several of the group’s branches in southern and eastern Lebanon last week.

Israel's military also reiterated a call for all residents of southern Lebanon to evacuate their homes, saying it planned to “operate forcefully” there against Hezbollah.

Since the war began, at least 1,230 people have been killed in Iran, at least 397 in Lebanon and 11 in Israel, according to officials.

A total of seven U.S. service members have been killed.

Financial markets, which swung wildly in recent days, opened the day Tuesday in Asia with early gains, building on late optimism in the U.S.

Magdy reported from Cairo, and Rising reported from Bangkok. Associated Press writers Qassim Abdul-Zahra in Baghdad, John Pye in Gold Coast, Australia and Melanie Lidman in Tel Aviv, Israel, contributed to this story.