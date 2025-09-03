Iran increased stockpile of near weapons-grade uranium before Israeli attack, UN agency says

The report stated that this figure is “based on the information provided by Iran, agency verification activities between 17 May 2025 and 12 June 2025 (the day preceding the start of the military attacks), and estimates based on the past operation of the relevant facilities.”

That material is a short, technical step away from weapons-grade levels of 90%.

According to the IAEA, approximately 42 kilograms of 60% enriched uranium is theoretically enough to produce one atomic bomb, if enriched further to 90%.

IAEA calls for inspections to resume

The confidential report also said Iran and the IAEA have not reached an agreement on resuming inspections of sites affected by Israeli and U.S. bombing in June.

It remains unclear just how much the Israeli and U.S. strikes disrupted Iran’s nuclear program. Israel targeted Iranian nuclear and military sites, saying it could not allow Tehran to develop atomic weapons and that it feared the Islamic Republic was close. Iran has long maintained that its program is peaceful.

On June 22, the U.S. dropped bunker-buster bombs on nuclear sites.

On July 2, Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a law adopted by the Iranian Parliament to suspend all cooperation with the agency.

The only site inspected since the war has been the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, which operates with Russian technical assistance. Inspectors watched a fuel replacement at the plant on Aug. 27 and 28.

The director general of the U.N. nuclear watchdog, Rafael Grossi, said that “technical modalities to enable the full resumption of Agency inspection should be concluded without delay,” the report stated.

The report stated that while the withdrawal of UN inspectors from Iran during the war “was necessary given the overall security situation," Tehran's subsequent decision to cut cooperation with the IAEA was ”deeply regrettable."

As of June 13, Iran’s total enriched uranium stockpile was 9,874.9 kilograms, which represents an increase of 627.3 kilograms since the last repot in May, the report said.

The IAEA said that since June 13, it has “not been able to conduct the in-field activities required to collect and verify Iran’s declarations used to estimate the changes to the previously reported stockpile.”

The IAEA also reported that inspectors have not been able to verify Iran's near bomb-grade stockpile for over two and a half months, which it called “a matter of serious concern."

Iran is legally obliged to cooperate with the IAEA under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

More negotiations ahead

The report detailed the discussions between Iran and the U.N. nuclear watchdog to resume inspections over the past month and a half, stating that a technical team from the IAEA held discussions in Tehran with Iranian officials on Aug. 11.

The report states that on Aug. 14, Iran sent a letter providing a detailed draft of a “new arrangement,” under which the IAEA would have to submit its requests for inspections of undamaged facilities “on a case by case basis.”

With regard to damaged sites, the report states that Iran “undertook to provide the Agency with a report “up to one month after the finalization of this Arrangement.”’ According to the Iranian proposal, only after the submission of such a report would Iran and the U.N. nuclear watchdog negotiate a new arrangement for cooperation.

The report said that discussion between Iran and the IAEA will continue in Vienna "in the next few days.”

The report by the IAEA comes at a sensitive time as France, Germany and the United Kingdom on Aug. 28 started the process of reimposing sanctions on Iran.

The process, termed a “snapback” by the diplomats who negotiated it into Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, was designed to be veto-proof at the U.N. and could take effect in a month.

The move set a 30-day clock ticking for sanctions to return unless the West and Iran reach a diplomatic agreement.

European nations have said they would be willing to extend the deadline if Iran resumes direct negotiations with the U.S. over its nuclear program, allows U.N. nuclear inspectors access to its nuclear sites, and accounts for the over 400 kilograms of highly enriched uranium the U.N. watchdog says it has.

So far, none of these conditions have been met by Iran.

