Iowa Lakes Community College baseball team bus crashes, killing 1 person and injuring 32

Iowa authorities and media reports say a community college bus carrying the school’s baseball team has crashed and overturned in a ditch
1 hour ago
TWIN LAKES, Iowa (AP) — A community college bus carrying the school’s baseball team crashed and overturned in a ditch in rural Iowa on Wednesday, authorities and media reports said, killing one person and injuring all the other 32 occupants.

The 11 a.m. crash involved the Iowa Lakes Community College bus and no other vehicles, the Iowa State Patrol said in a statement. It occurred on a highway near Twin Lakes, about 110 miles (180 kilometers) northwest of Des Moines.

Three people were airlifted to trauma hospitals in Des Moines, said Bruce Musgrave, director of Calhoun County emergency services, and others were taken by ambulance to four hospitals in the area.

KTIV reported that the college’s baseball team was on board.

The Iowa State Patrol is investigating.

